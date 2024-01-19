UltraTech Cement Q3 Result Preview: UltraTech Cement, the country’s largest cement manufacturer, will be reporting today, its financial performance for the quarter ending December' 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Industry Dynamics The cement prices in the country that started rising in the July-August though moderated post start of festive season in November. Nevertheless, for the quarter, the All-India average Cement prices per 50 Kg bag at ₹370 were higher compared to ₹357 in the previous quarter and ₹359 in the year ago quarter.

The quarter also saw some moderation in raw material costs. Though demand in certain pockets and regions saw temporary impact due to state elections, labor availability in festive season, rains and floods in the South India, and construction bans in Delhi NCR and some other regions to curb pollution. Overall demand trend in the country remains strong and is expected to pick pace. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is the better realizations .lower costs are likely to support earnings for Cement manufacturers as UltraTech

Q3 result Expectations UltraTech already had announced its volume growth numbers. The Sales volume in the domestic markets for UltraTech during the quarter at 26.06 9million ton) grew 5% year on year and 2% sequentially. Consolidated sales volume for UltraTech (including overseas) at 27.32 were up 6% year on year and 2% sequentially. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimate blended realization to increase 3% year on year and sequentially too.

Hence the net revenues at around ₹16810 Crore are estimated to rise 8.3% year on year. The Ready-mix Concrete (RMC) revenue is expected to increase 26% year on year and the white cement revenue is expected to increase 18% YoY

With raw material costs on the decline, the operating performance is likely to get a further boost. Variable cost per tonne is expected to decline 10% year-on-year (4% sequentially). They expect Operating Expensed per tonne to decline 4% YoY and (3% sequentially for UltraTech. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Not surprising that MOFSL expects Ebitda (earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization to grow 45% YoY and Operating margins to surge 5 per cent points YoY to 20%.

The per tonne Ebitda is estimated to come at ₹1,236 versus ₹903 in the year ago quarter and ₹956 in the previous quarter.

MOFSL pegs net profits for UltraTech to come at ₹1910 Crore rising 80.9% year on year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elara Securities India Pvt Ltd pegs Net profit growth of 60% for UltraTech.

Kotak Institutional Equities factors in volumes at 26.1 million tons ( up 5.7% yoy and1.5% sequentially) for UltraTech during the quarter with strong growth in October 2023 offset by weakness in November 2023. They estimate blended realizations to rise 3% sequentially (up 2.1% yoy) on account of price hikes during the start of the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kotak estimates costs per ton for UltraTech to decline by 1.3% sequentially (3.1% year on year ) led by lower power-fuel costs, operating leverage partly offset by higher freight costs on a sequential basis. They estimate Ebitda per ton to increase to Rs1,200 a ton (up 32% year-on-yeat and 26% sequentially) mainly led by higher prices.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

