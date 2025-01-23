Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ultratech Cement Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Share price gains ahead of earnings. Expect lower PAT, realisations

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:58 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Ultratech Cement Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Ultratech Cement is expected to report a YoY decline in its profitability in the December quarter, owing to lower realization and higher depreciation. Volume is estimated to grow YoY basis as demand improves and gain in market share. 

Ultratech Cement Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Ultratech Cement is set to announce its Q3 results today.

Ultratech Cement Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Ultratech Cement is set to announce its Q3 results today. The board of directors of the cement major will meet today, January 23, to consider and approve financial results for the third quarter of FY25. Ultratech Cement is expected to report a decline in its profitability in the December quarter on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, owing to lower realization and higher depreciation. The company’s revenue in Q3FY25 is estimated to be flattish YoY, analysts said. Volume is estimated to grow YoY basis as demand improves and gain in market share. Operational performance is also expected to be weak amid a YoY decrease in EBITDA and contraction in EBITDA margins. Analysts also expect lower realizations mainly on account of weak white cement and clinker sales. Stay tuned to our Ultratech Cement Q3 Results 2025 Live Blog for the latest updates.

23 Jan 2025, 10:58 AM IST Ultratech Cement Q3 Results Live: Net profit may fall 20%, revenue to grow 2% YoY: Axis Securities

Ultratech Cement Q3 Results Live: Ultratech Cement is estimated to report a 20% YoY fall in Q3FY25 net profit at 1,413 crore, while its revenue is expected to rise 2% YoY to 17,075 crore. The company’s volume growth is estimated at 9% YoY, according to estimates by Axis Securities. While EBITDA is expected to 11% YoY to 2,907 crore, EBITDA margin is projected to fall 240 bps to 17.0%. EBITDA per Tonne may fall 18% YoY, while Realization per tonne is expected to drop 6%. Cost per Tonne is estimated to fall 4% YoY.

23 Jan 2025, 10:42 AM IST Ultratech Cement Q3 Results Live: Ultratech Cement shares gain ahead of Q3 results today

Ultratech Cement Q3 Results Live: Ultratech Cement share price was trading higher ahead of the announcement of Q3 results today. On Thursday, Ultratech Cement shares opened higher at 10,699.95 apiece, as against its previous close of 10,694.10 apiece on the BSE. The cement stock gained as much as 2.20% to a high of 10,930.05 apiece.

23 Jan 2025, 10:39 AM IST Ultratech Cement Q3 Results Live: Expect YoY fall in profit and flat revenue

Ultratech Cement Q3 Results Live: Ultratech Cement is expected to report a decline in its profitability in the December quarter on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, owing to lower realization and higher depreciation. The company’s revenue in Q3FY25 is estimated to be flattish YoY, analysts said.

23 Jan 2025, 10:30 AM IST Ultratech Cement Q3 Results Live: Ultratech Cement to announce its Q3 results today

Ultratech Cement Q3 Results Live: Ultratech Cement is set to announce its Q3 results today. The board of directors of the cement major will meet today, January 23, to consider and approve financial results for the third quarter of FY25.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.