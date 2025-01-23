Ultratech Cement Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Share price gains ahead of earnings. Expect lower PAT, realisations

Ultratech Cement Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Ultratech Cement is expected to report a YoY decline in its profitability in the December quarter, owing to lower realization and higher depreciation. Volume is estimated to grow YoY basis as demand improves and gain in market share.