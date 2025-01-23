Ultratech Cement Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Ultratech Cement is set to announce its Q3 results today. The board of directors of the cement major will meet today, January 23, to consider and approve financial results for the third quarter of FY25. Ultratech Cement is expected to report a decline in its profitability in the December quarter on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, owing to lower realization and higher depreciation. The company’s revenue in Q3FY25 is estimated to be flattish YoY, analysts said. Volume is estimated to grow YoY basis as demand improves and gain in market share. Operational performance is also expected to be weak amid a YoY decrease in EBITDA and contraction in EBITDA margins. Analysts also expect lower realizations mainly on account of weak white cement and clinker sales. Stay tuned to our Ultratech Cement Q3 Results 2025 Live Blog for the latest updates.
Ultratech Cement Q3 Results Live: Ultratech Cement is estimated to report a 20% YoY fall in Q3FY25 net profit at ₹1,413 crore, while its revenue is expected to rise 2% YoY to ₹17,075 crore. The company’s volume growth is estimated at 9% YoY, according to estimates by Axis Securities. While EBITDA is expected to 11% YoY to ₹2,907 crore, EBITDA margin is projected to fall 240 bps to 17.0%. EBITDA per Tonne may fall 18% YoY, while Realization per tonne is expected to drop 6%. Cost per Tonne is estimated to fall 4% YoY.
Ultratech Cement Q3 Results Live: Ultratech Cement share price was trading higher ahead of the announcement of Q3 results today. On Thursday, Ultratech Cement shares opened higher at ₹10,699.95 apiece, as against its previous close of ₹10,694.10 apiece on the BSE. The cement stock gained as much as 2.20% to a high of ₹10,930.05 apiece.
