Ultratech Cement Q3 results: Firm posts highest ever quarterly net profit, up 68% YoY
UltraTech Cement posted its highest ever quarterly net profit of ₹1,777 crore in Q3 FY24, an increase of 68% compared to a net profit of ₹1,058 crore in the same period last year. In the preceding quarter (Q2FY24), the company posted a net profit of ₹1,281.45 crore.
