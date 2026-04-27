UltraTech Cement Q4 results: Net profit rises 21% to ₹3,011 crore; ₹240 special dividend announced

India’s largest cement maker UltraTech Cement announced its financial results for the March quarter on Monday, April 27, surpassing market expectations on most fronts. The company also announced its highest-ever dividend payout for shareholders.
The earnings were announced during the market hours on Monday. UltraTech Cement shares were marginally trading higher, was up 0.10% to
UltraTech Cement Q4 results 2026
The cement maker reported a 21.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit, rising to ₹3,011 crore in the quarter ending on March 31, 2026 from ₹2,484 crore last year same period.
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter rose 21.3% year-on-year to ₹5,600.5 crore.
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