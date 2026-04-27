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UltraTech Cement Q4 results: Net profit rises 21% to ₹3,011 crore; ₹240 special dividend announced

UltraTech Cement Q4 results: Net profit rises 21% to 3,011 crore, announces special dividend of 240

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated27 Apr 2026, 02:55 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A man cleans an Expert Testing Van of UltraTech Cement outside a cement store in Ahmedabad, India, July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A man cleans an Expert Testing Van of UltraTech Cement outside a cement store in Ahmedabad, India, July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo(REUTERS)
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India’s largest cement maker UltraTech Cement announced its financial results for the March quarter on Monday, April 27, surpassing market expectations on most fronts. The company also announced its highest-ever dividend payout for shareholders.

The earnings were announced during the market hours on Monday. UltraTech Cement shares were marginally trading higher, was up 0.10% to

UltraTech Cement Q4 results 2026

The cement maker reported a 21.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit, rising to 3,011 crore in the quarter ending on March 31, 2026 from 2,484 crore last year same period.

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Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter rose 21.3% year-on-year to 5,600.5 crore.

More to come..

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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