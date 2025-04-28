UltraTech Cement Q4 results: PAT rises 10% YoY to ₹2,482 crore; declares ₹77.50 dividend

Advertisement

UltraTech Cement Q4 results: UltraTech Cement on Monday reported a 10% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹2,482.04 crore (attributable to shareholders), while revenue from operations rose by 13% YoY to ₹23,063.32 crore.

The company's exchange filing stated that its consolidated sales volumes reached 41.02 million metric tons for the quarter, reflecting a 17% increase. When excluding acquired assets, the operating EBITDA per metric ton was Rs. 1,270, which represents a 7% year-over-year growth and a 32% quarter-over-quarter rise.

Additionally, the company surpassed 1GW of renewable power installations, positioning UltraTech as one of the first industrial firms in India to achieve 1 Gigawatt of renewable energy capacity for its own use.

UltraTech Cement Dividend The board of directors, during their meeting today, proposed a dividend of 775% at a rate of ₹77.50 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 per share, totaling ₹2,283.75 crores.

Capex The company mentioned in its exchange filing that the expansion program is on track as planned. As part of its continuous capacity enhancement initiative, UltraTech launched 17.40 mtpa capacity at various sites across the nation during FY25. Additionally, it established its inaugural bulk terminal in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, with the capability to manage 1.8 mtpa of cement. UltraTech’s domestic grey cement capacity has risen to 183.36 mtpa on a consolidated basis. Along with its international capacity of 5.4 mtpa, the Company’s total global capacity now stands at 188.76 mtpa.

Outlook According to the exchange filing, in light of the government’s emphasis on infrastructure and housing initiatives, combined with rising demand in both rural and urban areas, a consistent growth rate of 7-8% is anticipated in the future. Although the sector might encounter immediate hurdles, the long-term perspective shows signs of enhancement, with steady demand expected to foster growth.

UltraTech Cement share price today UltraTech Cement share price closed 1.05% lower at ₹12,108.25 apiece on the BSE following Q4 results. Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments explained that UltraTech Cement share price broke out of a bullish 202-day-long base at 12000 and is showing strong momentum. A sustained move above 12,200 will immediately open the path towards 12,800, while the final target for the breakout stands at 14,000. Volumes during the base formation remained stable, although no major institutional accumulation is visible yet. Price structure remains positive, and if follow-up volumes catch up, the rally can extend strongly towards the mentioned targets.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.