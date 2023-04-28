UltraTech Cement Q4FY23 Results; Net profit down 36%

UltraTech Cement on Friday reported its earnings for the January-March quarter for the fiscal year 2023 (Q4FY23) in which its consolidated net profit stood at ₹1,665.95 crore, down 36% on year from ₹2620.43 crore.

