Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  UltraTech Cement Q4FY23 Results; Net profit down 36%

UltraTech Cement Q4FY23 Results; Net profit down 36%

1 min read . 04:25 PM IST Livemint
UltraTech Cement posts its Q4FY23 earnings results on Friday.

UltraTech Cement posts its Q4FY23 earnings results on Friday post market hours.

UltraTech Cement on Friday reported its earnings for the January-March quarter for the fiscal year 2023 (Q4FY23) in which its consolidated net profit stood at 1,665.95 crore, down 36% on year from 2620.43 crore.

UltraTech Cement on Friday reported its earnings for the January-March quarter for the fiscal year 2023 (Q4FY23) in which its consolidated net profit stood at 1,665.95 crore, down 36% on year from 2620.43 crore.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.