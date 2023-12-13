UltraTech Cement share price crosses ₹10,000 mark, up 40% this year; should you buy?
UltraTech is the third-largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a total grey cement capacity of 137.85 MTPA. The company's shares this year so far have rallied significantly, delivering a return of 40.13%.
In today's trading session, UltraTech Cement, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, achieved a historic milestone as its shares surged beyond the ₹10,000 mark for the first time. After multiple attempts in the past, today's trading session witnessed the stock successfully crossing this significant threshold, reaching an all-time high of ₹10,042.95 apiece, gaining 1.82%.
