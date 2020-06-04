Shares of UltraTech Cement were down -0.84% at 10:51 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. UltraTech Cement shares traded -0.84% lower at ₹3823.50, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,10,355.81 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up -0.05% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

The S&P BSE Basic Materials was up 0.5%. Among related stocks, GRASIM fell 0.96%, ACC rose 0.18%, and SHREECEM fell 0.26%.

At day's low, UltraTech Cement shares fell as much as -3.27% to ₹3730.00, after opening at ₹3730.00. UltraTech Cement shares had closed at ₹3855.95 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹3730.00 to ₹3869.15 on BSE.

On BSE, UltraTech Cement shares had a 52-week high of ₹4753.35 on Jan 27, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹2913.15 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, UltraTech Cement shares have traded in a range of ₹3235.00 to ₹3954.30 while in the last week, between ₹3730.00 to ₹3954.30. 5591 shares of UltraTech Cement were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, UltraTech Cement had posted standalone revenues of ₹10360.31 crore and profits of ₹2906.32 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via