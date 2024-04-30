UltraTech Cement share price extends gains after strong Q4 results. Should you buy, sell or hold the cement stock?
UltraTech Cement's consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY24 increased 9.4% YoY to ₹20,419 crore. At the operating level, EBITDA was at ₹4,250 crore, with a margin of 20.81%.
UltraTech Cement share price gained over 2% on Tuesday after the Aditya Birla Group’s flagship cement maker reported its Q4 results. UltraTech Cement shares rose as much as 2.38% to ₹10,200 apiece on the BSE.
