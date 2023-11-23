UltraTech Cement share price may rise another 16% led by market share gains. Motilal Oswal explains why
Stock market today- UltraTech Cement's timely capacity expansion and increase in capacity utilization has helped the company gain considerable market share. The stock is trading near 52-week high with gains of close to 29% in last one year. MOFSL expects 16% further upside. Read on to why
UltraTech Cement Ltd, the country's largest cement manufacturer has seen its share price gain by around 29% in last one year. While the stock is trading near 52-week highs it scaled ,recently analysts see more upside.
