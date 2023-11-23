UltraTech Cement Ltd, the country's largest cement manufacturer has seen its share price gain by around 29% in last one year. While the stock is trading near 52-week highs it scaled ,recently analysts see more upside. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The strong Cement demand in the country is helping all Cement makers including UltraTech see a good volume growth. Besides regular capacity expansions undertaken by the company has meant that UltraTech continued gaining market share too. In the meanwhile, the declining raw material prices has helped UltraTech see better earnings prospects. Looking at strong forward prospects various analysts see further upside to the stock.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services see more than 15 % upside for UltraTech from current levels of close to ₹8736 to ₹10,1000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read- CG Power shares surge 20% after company files application for semiconductor unit

As per MOFSL UltraTech is well positioned to capture the growing cement demand. UltraTech Cement is breaking new ground with a target to increase its domestic grey cement capacity to 182mtpa by FY27 estimated. The company’s capacity CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 9.5% over FY23-27 is considered encouraging given the higher base. With these expansions, UltraTech Cement maintains its leadership position in the industry, said analysts at MOFSL.

The Cement demand has remained strong led by government spending on infrastructure as pick up in Real Estate activities further has helped. The strong Cement demand in itself a lever to propel growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cement demand remained strong post Covid-19, reporting a CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) of 9% over FY21-23. Analysts at MOFSL believe that demand improvement was fueled by increased government spending on infrastructure development, low-cost housing schemes, and a strong demand from urban housing and real estate sector. MOFSL believe demand momentum would remain robust and estimate a 7-8% CAGR during FY23-28 to 575 million tonne by FY28 (1.5 times from 390 mt demand in FY23).

The company is also focusing on improving and prioritizing its ESG goals. Analysts at MOFSL say that UltraTech is continuously increasing its use of alternative raw materials, which has led to a reduction in the clinker factor to 69.4% currently from 70.9% in FY23. Further, UltraTech is investing heavily in renewable energy, and increasing its WHRS (waste Heat recovery system) and other renewable (Solar and Wind) capacities to 465MW and1.5GW by FY27 estimated. The aim is to increase the share of green energy to over 60% by end-FY27, from around 22% currently, say analysts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thus analysts at MOFSL estimate 10%, 19% and 29% CAGR in consolidated revenue, Ebitda and adjusted net profit over FY23-26, driven by higher sales volume, cost savings, lower interest, and tax expenses (by opting the new tax regime from FY24). MOFSL analysts also estimate its ROE and ROCE to improve to 15% and 14% in FY26 from. 10% and 9% in FY23, aided by low-cost expansion. The company’s improving earnings and return ratios, as well as leadership position further will warrant higher multiples for the stock.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.