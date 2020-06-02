Shares of UltraTech Cement were up +0.20% at 14:53 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. UltraTech Cement shares traded +0.20% higher at ₹3825.00, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,10,399.10 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.35% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE Basic Materials was up 1.1%. Among related stocks, GRASIM rose 2.18%, ACC fell 0.02%, and SHREECEM rose 0.64%.

At day's high, UltraTech Cement shares rose as much as 0.98% to ₹3854.95, after opening at ₹3815.00. UltraTech Cement shares had closed at ₹3817.35 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹3772.00 to ₹3854.95 on BSE.

On BSE, UltraTech Cement shares had a 52-week high of ₹4796.3 on Jun 03, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹2913.15 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, UltraTech Cement shares have traded in a range of ₹3235.00 to ₹3954.30 while in the last week, between ₹3692.00 to ₹3954.30. 0.20 Lakh shares of UltraTech Cement were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, UltraTech Cement had posted standalone revenues of ₹10360.31 crore and profits of ₹2906.32 crore.

