Shares of UltraTech Cement were up +0.09% at 10:51 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. UltraTech Cement shares traded +0.09% higher at 3874.85, giving it a market capitalization of 1,11,837.90 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.34% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE Basic Materials was up 1.1%. Among related stocks, GRASIM rose 0.61%, ACC fell 0.84%, and SHREECEM fell 1.69%.

At day's high, UltraTech Cement shares rose as much as 0.97% to 3908.75, after opening at 3869.00. UltraTech Cement shares had closed at 3871.30 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 3866.45 to 3908.75 on BSE.

On BSE, UltraTech Cement shares had a 52-week high of 4753.35 on Jan 27, 2020 and a 52-week low of 2913.15 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, UltraTech Cement shares have traded in a range of 3235.00 to 3954.30 while in the last week, between 3730.00 to 3954.30. 7423 shares of UltraTech Cement were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, UltraTech Cement had posted standalone revenues of 10360.31 crore and profits of 2906.32 crore.

