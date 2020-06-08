Shares of UltraTech Cement were up +0.09% at 10:51 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. UltraTech Cement shares traded +0.09% higher at ₹3874.85, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,11,837.90 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.34% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE Basic Materials was up 1.1%. Among related stocks, GRASIM rose 0.61%, ACC fell 0.84%, and SHREECEM fell 1.69%.

At day's high, UltraTech Cement shares rose as much as 0.97% to ₹3908.75, after opening at ₹3869.00. UltraTech Cement shares had closed at ₹3871.30 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹3866.45 to ₹3908.75 on BSE.

On BSE, UltraTech Cement shares had a 52-week high of ₹4753.35 on Jan 27, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹2913.15 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, UltraTech Cement shares have traded in a range of ₹3235.00 to ₹3954.30 while in the last week, between ₹3730.00 to ₹3954.30. 7423 shares of UltraTech Cement were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, UltraTech Cement had posted standalone revenues of ₹10360.31 crore and profits of ₹2906.32 crore.

