Shares of UltraTech Cement were up +0.93% at 09:53 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. UltraTech Cement shares traded +0.93% higher at ₹3841.45, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,10,873.89 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.69% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE Basic Materials was up 1.0%. Among related stocks, GRASIM rose 2.32%, ACC rose 1.45%, and SHREECEM rose 0.73%.

At day's high, UltraTech Cement shares rose as much as 1.42% to ₹3860.00, after opening at ₹3831.00. UltraTech Cement shares had closed at ₹3805.95 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹3821.80 to ₹3860.00 on BSE.

On BSE, UltraTech Cement shares had a 52-week high of ₹4753.35 on Jan 27, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹2913.15 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, UltraTech Cement shares have traded in a range of ₹3235.00 to ₹3954.30 while in the last week, between ₹3730.00 to ₹3954.30. 3231 shares of UltraTech Cement were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, UltraTech Cement had posted standalone revenues of ₹10360.31 crore and profits of ₹2906.32 crore.

