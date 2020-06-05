Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >UltraTech Cement share price up 0.93% at 09:53 today
UltraTech Cement share price up 0.93% at 09:53 today

1 min read . 09:56 AM IST Mint Analytics

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.69% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

Shares of UltraTech Cement were up +0.93% at 09:53 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. UltraTech Cement shares traded +0.93% higher at 3841.45, giving it a market capitalization of 1,10,873.89 crore.

The S&P BSE Basic Materials was up 1.0%. Among related stocks, GRASIM rose 2.32%, ACC rose 1.45%, and SHREECEM rose 0.73%.

At day's high, UltraTech Cement shares rose as much as 1.42% to 3860.00, after opening at 3831.00. UltraTech Cement shares had closed at 3805.95 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 3821.80 to 3860.00 on BSE.

On BSE, UltraTech Cement shares had a 52-week high of 4753.35 on Jan 27, 2020 and a 52-week low of 2913.15 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, UltraTech Cement shares have traded in a range of 3235.00 to 3954.30 while in the last week, between 3730.00 to 3954.30. 3231 shares of UltraTech Cement were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, UltraTech Cement had posted standalone revenues of 10360.31 crore and profits of 2906.32 crore.

