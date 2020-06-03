Shares of UltraTech Cement were up +0.46% at 10:50 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. UltraTech Cement shares traded +0.46% higher at ₹3850.75, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,11,142.31 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.19% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE Basic Materials was up 1.0%. Among related stocks, GRASIM fell 0.08%, ACC rose 0.18%, and SHREECEM rose 1.08%.

At day's high, UltraTech Cement shares rose as much as 2.13% to ₹3915.00, after opening at ₹3908.00. UltraTech Cement shares had closed at ₹3833.30 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹3846.00 to ₹3915.00 on BSE.

On BSE, UltraTech Cement shares had a 52-week high of ₹4782.3 on Jun 04, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹2913.15 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, UltraTech Cement shares have traded in a range of ₹3235.00 to ₹3954.30 while in the last week, between ₹3718.35 to ₹3954.30. 6957 shares of UltraTech Cement were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, UltraTech Cement had posted standalone revenues of ₹10360.31 crore and profits of ₹2906.32 crore.

