UltraTech Cement shares hit new all-time high, will the momentum continue?
UltraTech Cement, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, reaches an all-time high stock price of ₹8,960 apiece after acquiring cement grinding assets in Jharkhand.
Shares of UltraTech Cement, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, marked a new all-time high of ₹8,960 apiece, registering a 2.60% gain in today's trading session. This came after the company, in an exchange filing on Wednesday, said it had acquired 0.54 mtpa cement grinding assets of Burnpur Cement Limited, located at Patratu in Jharkhand, at a consideration of ₹169.79 crore.
