UltraTech Cement spurts 5% after stellar Q3 numbers

MUMBAI : Shares of UltraTech Cement jumped as much as 5.40% on Monday after the company reported 122.8% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1584.58 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 against a profit of ₹712 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

At 12:00 pm, the scrip traded at ₹5605.05 up 1.34% from its previous close to hit a fresh record high of ₹5829.90, while the benchmark Sensex declined 0.29% to 48736.14.

Net sales rose 17.4% increase to ₹12,254.12 crore in Q3 December 2020 over ₹10261 crore in Q3 December 2019.The cement major's consolidated cement sale volume grew by 14% year on year to 23.88 million tonne in Q3 December 2020 from 20.9 million tonne registered in Q3 December 2020.

EBITDA jumped 57% to ₹3362 crore in Q3 December 2020 from ₹2147 crore recorded in Q3 December 2019. EBITDA margin improved by 700 basis points to 28% in Q3 December 2020 from ₹21% in Q3 December 2019.

“UltraTech Cement’s strong pan-India distribution network and preferred supplier status for key infrastructure projects place it well to tap into expected growth in both retail and institutional (non-trade) cement demand in India. While it is ramping up its under-utilized acquired capacities, it also has a strong pipeline of expansion projects that offers strong growth visibility," Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a result update.

The cement manufacturer said it continues to focus on debt reduction. Its consolidated net debt reduced to 0.84 times in Q3 December 2020 from 1.87 times in Q3 December 2019.

Analysts at Emkay Financial in a results update said "UltraTech continued strong performance in Q3 supported by higher realization/sales volume and lower opex".

"We raise FY21-23 EBITDA estimates by 3-7% on higher volumes. UltraTech will benefit from cost saving initiatives such as reduction in lead distance, commissioning of waste heat recovery systems(WHRS), solar power plants and capex plans. We expect the company to become net cash positive in FY23E as it is our top large-cap pick with a Buy rating," it added.

