Ultratech Q4 Results: Stock trades flat ahead of numbers

Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd were trading flat on Friday's session ahead of the cement company's Q4FY23 earnings. Analysts estimate that the consolidated sales volumes of the cement major would increase by 14% year over year and 22% quarter over quarter.

Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd were trading flat on Friday's session ahead of the cement company's Q4FY23 earnings. Analysts estimate that the consolidated sales volumes of the cement major would increase by 14% year over year and 22% quarter over quarter.