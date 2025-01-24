Stock Market Today: UltraTech Cement's slightly better than expected Q3 results performance had lifted investor sentiments as stock ended 6.81% higher on the BSE on Thursday. UltraTech share price added to its gains on Friday in the morning trades as analysts maintained positive outlook

UltraTech Q3 results: Ultratech's profit after tax (PAT) for Q3FY25 at ₹1,434 crore, though came 16.53% lower than the s 1,718 crore for the same quarter the previous year. However it was significant improvement from ₹825.18 crore in Q2FY25

Domestic operating Ebitda per tonne at ₹964, also came higher by ₹232 tonne sequentially.

Domestic sales volume grew 10.5% year on year and 9% sequentially

UltraTech Remains top pick of Jefferies Jefferies India Pvt Ltd said that UltraTech reported an all-round recovery in Q3, with vols growing 11% YoY (5% YoY in first half), pricing improving sequentially and costs sliding sequentially driving unit Ebitda higher by Rs225 per tone sequentially to Rs950. Recent price uptick and Operating Leverage should drive uptick further in Q4 as per Jefferies, to Rs1100-1150 per tonne The company also completed India Cements M&A in 3Q (Kesoram expected to close in 4Q) and will touch around 200MTPA total capacity by end-FY26. Jefferies expects 14% volume CAGR in FY24-FY27 as they maintain UltraTech being their top Cement pick.

Analysts Views UltraTech Cement reported a strong sequential performance overall, though its operational performance and profitability were impacted and fell short compared to the previous year, said Palak Devadiga, Research Analyst, StoxBox. Energy costs declined both quarterly and annually due to lower fuel costs.

Devadiga also remains expects volume gowth to remain strong. The company remains focused on capacity expansion and has recently commissioned an additional 1.8 MTPA. The company successfully completed the acquisition of The Indian Cements Ltd., increasing its capacity to 171.11 MTPA. Once the mines transfer approval from the state authorities of Telangana and Karnataka for the ongoing acquisition of Kesoram Cement is finalized, UltraTech is set to achieve the remarkable milestone of exceeding 200 MTPA cement capacity in India by the end of FY27. Furthermore, increased government infrastructure spending and robust demand in the urban housing sector are expected to drive sustainable volume growth of 7-8%, positioning UltraTech to capitalize effectively on the rising cement demand within the industry.

Technical view on UltraTech Q3 results 2025 of Ultratech Cement are above market estimates, as per Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities. The market has already thumbs up the third quarter earnings of the company during the closing bell on Thursday. However, Ultratech Cement shares still have some steam visible on the technical chart. Ultratech Cement's share price may go up to ₹11,250 apiece range in the short term. Those with Ultratech Cement shares are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss at ₹10,940 apiece. Fresh investors can also initiate momentum buying for the short-term target of ₹12,250 per share, maintaining a strict stop loss at ₹10,900.