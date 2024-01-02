UltraTech share price declines 3%. Q3 volume numbers fail to lift sentiments
Stock Market Today- UltraTech Cement Share price declined more than 3% in intraday trades on Tuesday on a day when benchmark indices saw more than 0.5% cuts. UltraTech Q3 consolidated cement volume at 27.3 million tonne, reflected a growth of 6% YoY and 2% sequentially
