comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 02 2024 15:59:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.55 -0.25%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,699.25 -0.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 639.05 -0.45%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 469.15 -1.71%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 982.10 -1.91%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  UltraTech share price declines 3%. Q3 volume numbers fail to lift sentiments
Back Back

UltraTech share price declines 3%. Q3 volume numbers fail to lift sentiments

 Ujjval Jauhari

Stock Market Today- UltraTech Cement Share price declined more than 3% in intraday trades on Tuesday on a day when benchmark indices saw more than 0.5% cuts. UltraTech Q3 consolidated cement volume at 27.3 million tonne, reflected a growth of 6% YoY and 2% sequentially

UltraTech Cement consolidated cement volume during Q3 at 27..3 million tonne reflected a growth of 6% YoY and 2% sequentially.Premium
UltraTech Cement consolidated cement volume during Q3 at 27..3 million tonne reflected a growth of 6% YoY and 2% sequentially.

UltraTech Cement share prices declined more than 3% in intraday trades on Tuesday . The Q3 volume growth number failed to lift the street sentiments on a day when benchmark indices also corrected more than half a percent.

UltraTech had reported its Q3FY24 consolidated cement volume at 27.3 million tonne on Monday, just after market hours, which reflected a growth of 6% YoY and 2% sequentially. Company’s India sales volumes at 26.06 mt grew 5% year-on-year. UltraTech’s Cement exports from India witnessed a robust growth of 30% YoY, while overseas grey cement volumes at 1.38 had grown 20%.

Analysts say that the volume growth was in line with estimates. The December quarter sees some impact of festival season on labor availability and thereby some impact on volume growth too. The cement prices too have slightly corrected in some regions.

Also Read-HPL Electric and Power share price skyrockets 37% in just five sessions; should you buy?

Nevertheless with this, the company has clocked a consolidated nine month volume of 84 million tonne. Analysts at Systematix Institutional Equities have modeled a sales volume of 118mtpa for FY24, reflecting a growth of 10% in Q4FY24. The keep their estimates unchanged for FY24, FY25 and introduce financials for FY26. They  forecast a strong 11%, 20%, 29% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in revenue, Ebitda and net profit over FY23-26 on the back of 10.2% volume CAGR (compound annual growth rate) reaching 129.5 and 141.5 million tonne in FY25 and FY26. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation.

Also Read- Coal India share price rises 3% to scale 52 week highs on strong December volume numbers

The country's largest cement producer , UltraTech also is further growing its capacities. The acquisition of Kesoram Industries Cement operations in a will add 10.75 mt per annum of cement capacity and 6.3 mtpa of clinker capacity and is set to help UltraTech gain market share and thereby propell growth. Ultratech’s capacities will grow to more than 149mtpa and drive potential synergies as well as establish a stronghold in the Southern states,  especially Karnataka. Kesoram's core markets include Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra. Among other smaller markets are Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 Jan 2024, 03:25 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App