Ultratech-India Cements deal: Can be mutually beneficial for both companies, says Prabhudas Lilladher
UltraTech plans to purchase 7.06 crore shares of India Cements at ₹267 apiece, bringing the total deal value to approximately ₹1,885 crore.
UltraTech Cement on June 27 announced that its board had approved the acquisition of a 23 per cent equity stake in India Cements. UltraTech plans to purchase 7.06 crore shares of India Cements at ₹267 apiece, bringing the total deal value to approximately ₹1,885 crore.
