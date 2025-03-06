This smallcap proxy stock is well insulated from UltraTech's shock to the cables & wire industry
Summary
- While leading wire and cable companies deal with Ultratech's entry shock, here is a smallcap proxy play for your watchlist to ride the growing industry.
First, it was paints and now cables & wires. Aditya Birla Group's entry with Birla Opus took away the sheen from leading paint companies in India. Barely three quarters after its launch, it has completed 90% of planned outlay - ₹9,000 crore of capex.