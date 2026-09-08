Ultravolt launch impact on UltraTech Cement shares: HDFC Securities says stock will jump from ₹11,408 to ₹14,500

Stock to buy: Shares of UltraTech cement ended lower on Tuesday as the Aditya Birla Group company’s stock erased nearly all the gains it made following the launch of Ultravolt, its wire and cable brand. While the short-term euphoria around the stock might have fizzled out, HDFC Securities see nearly 25%-27% upside in its valuation.

The new wires and cables business is likely to contribute 6% of the company’s total revenue over next five years. The bullish outlook is based on the company's strong distribution network, steady expansion plan and ambitious targets.

UltraTech Cement share price prediction

The brokerage revised its UltraTech Cement price target upwards as the cement major is “well-placed to sustain market share gains”, supported by an estimated 9% volume CAGR over FY27-29E. The company’s volume growth is likely to be led by strong distribution across both trade and non-trade segments and steady expansions.

“We remain positive on UTCEM for its continued market share gain (despite being the market leader, by a wide margin) driven by its robust distribution and steady expansion. Additionally, UTCEM has been working on all fronts to sweat in margin expansion amid volatile fuel price scenario,” stated HDFC Securities in its report.

Ultravolt launch boosts UltraTech Cement outlook

UltraTech Cement aims to bring its wires and cable business, Ultravolt, to the second position in the industry over the years as it has earmarked ₹18 billion of capital outlay for a 3.5 mn KM capacity.

“We estimate this segment to account for 2% of consolidated revenue and turn EBITDA positive in FY29E. The revenue share can potentially increase to 6% by FY31E, in our view,” as per HDFC Securities report.

UltraTech Cement target price THe brokerage has raised its target price for UltraTech Cement stock supported by favourable internal accruals higher possibility of decline in net debt in the coming quarters. HDFC Securities maintained its ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹14,500 per share.

“We roll forward valuations to Sep’28E from Mar’28E earlier. We maintain BUY on UTCEM with a higher target price of INR 14,500/share (17x Sep’28E consolidated EBITDA),” stated the brokerage in its report.

View full Image View full Image UltraTech Cement Share Price Target ( HDFC Securities )

UltraTech Cement share price history The stock closed 1.23% lower at ₹11050 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹3,25,620.48 crore on Tuesday, September 8. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹11,205 per share and an intraday low of ₹10,997.75 per share during the trading session.

Company scrip hit its 52-week high of ₹13,104 per share on February 10, 2026. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹10,329 per share on March 23, 2026. The stock has a return on equity (ROE) of 12.57%. ITs share price value has declined 8% in one month and around 12.7% in one month. The stock has delivered close to 2.3% return in two months.