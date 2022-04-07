Uma Exports shares list at above 10% premium. Should you hold, sell or buy?

On why one should book profit in the stock and avoid taking fresh position in the counter; Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities said, "The stock has been listed in 'T' category and there can be sharp downside movement once the profit-booking triggers in the scrip. So, my advice to the allottees is to book profit immediately and those who missed to get Uma Exports shares during allocation should avoid taking any fresh position in the counter."