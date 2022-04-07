Uma Exports shares rise on market debut, list at premium

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Uma Exports had opened last week on Monday, March 28, 2022 and concluded on March 30, 2022. The company had fixed price band of the public issue at ₹65 to ₹68 per equity share. After 3 days of bidding, the initial share sale got subscribed 7.67 times overall whereas the retail investors' category was booked over 10 times.