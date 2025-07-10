This micro-cap stock rises 2% in a weak market as Q1 revenue rises 17% YoY

A micro-cap stock climbed 2 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Thursday, July 10, in a weak market. Umiya Buildcon share price opened at ₹80.64 against its previous close of ₹80.25 and climbed 2 per cent to an intraday high of ₹81.83. Around 10:10 AM, the micro-cap stock, with a market valuation of ₹152 crore, traded 1.7 per cent higher at ₹81.59. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.20 per cent down at 83,370.

The stock dropped 4 per cent in the previous session, a day after the company reported its June quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26).

Umiya Buildcon Q1 results After market hours on July 8, Umiya Buildcon reported a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated revenue from operations.

According to the company's media release, its revenue from operations in Q1FY26 stood at ₹12.82 crore, up 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY), compared to ₹ 10.89 crore in Q1FY25. The company also recognised an income on the sale of property to the extent of ₹40.50 crore.

The company said its adjusted EBITDA for Q1FY26 stood at ₹42.12 crore, reflecting 745 per cent YoY growth, aided by operating efficiencies and capital reallocation from the Electronics City property monetisation.

The company said it successfully monetised a non-core manufacturing property in Electronics City, Bengaluru and unlocked ₹40.5 crore in value during Q1FY26.

The company intends to use the proceeds to establish a new, cost-efficient manufacturing facility, advance R&D and product development in its telecom and networking vertical, and accelerate execution of its ultra-premium real estate pipeline in North Bengaluru and Goa.

“It has been a remarkable first quarter for Umiya Buildcon. The successful closure of our asset monetisation is not just a financial milestone but a strategic move that strengthens our capital position and accelerates our roadmap across both real estate and telecom/networking," said Aniruddha Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Umiya Buildcon Ltd.

"We are confident that the hybrid model we’ve built spanning two distinct and high-potential revenue streams will continue to unlock long-term shareholder value,” Mehta said.

