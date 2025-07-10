This micro-cap stock rises 2% in a weak market as Q1 revenue rises 17% YoY

Umiya Buildcon stock rose 2% in morning trade on July 10, reaching an intraday high of 81.83despite a weak market. The company reported its Q1 results for the financial year 2025-26 on July 8.

Nishant Kumar
Updated10 Jul 2025, 10:24 AM IST
Umiya Buildcon share price rose 2% in a weak market on Thursday, July 10.
Umiya Buildcon share price rose 2% in a weak market on Thursday, July 10.(Agencies)

A micro-cap stock climbed 2 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Thursday, July 10, in a weak market. Umiya Buildcon share price opened at 80.64 against its previous close of 80.25 and climbed 2 per cent to an intraday high of 81.83. Around 10:10 AM, the micro-cap stock, with a market valuation of 152 crore, traded 1.7 per cent higher at 81.59. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.20 per cent down at 83,370.

The stock dropped 4 per cent in the previous session, a day after the company reported its June quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26).

Umiya Buildcon Q1 results

After market hours on July 8, Umiya Buildcon reported a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated revenue from operations.

According to the company's media release, its revenue from operations in Q1FY26 stood at 12.82 crore, up 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY), compared to 10.89 crore in Q1FY25. The company also recognised an income on the sale of property to the extent of 40.50 crore.

The company said its adjusted EBITDA for Q1FY26 stood at 42.12 crore, reflecting 745 per cent YoY growth, aided by operating efficiencies and capital reallocation from the Electronics City property monetisation.

The company said it successfully monetised a non-core manufacturing property in Electronics City, Bengaluru and unlocked 40.5 crore in value during Q1FY26.

The company intends to use the proceeds to establish a new, cost-efficient manufacturing facility, advance R&D and product development in its telecom and networking vertical, and accelerate execution of its ultra-premium real estate pipeline in North Bengaluru and Goa.

“It has been a remarkable first quarter for Umiya Buildcon. The successful closure of our asset monetisation is not just a financial milestone but a strategic move that strengthens our capital position and accelerates our roadmap across both real estate and telecom/networking," said Aniruddha Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Umiya Buildcon Ltd.

"We are confident that the hybrid model we’ve built spanning two distinct and high-potential revenue streams will continue to unlock long-term shareholder value,” Mehta said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

