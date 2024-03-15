Unauthorized transactions in your Demat account? Here's what to do next
Dealing with unauthorized transactions in your demat account is a serious matter that requires prompt action to safeguard your investments. Here's what you can do:
A Demat account, also known as a "Dematerialized account," simplifies the transfer of various financial instruments such as shares, bonds, equity traded funds, and mutual funds through electronic means, offering convenience with just a few clicks. However, alongside this ease of access come inherent risks. In recent years, instances of Demat account frauds have risen, especially with the influx of first-time investors who may be unfamiliar with safeguarding their investments. One such risk is unauthorised transaction in your Demat account.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started