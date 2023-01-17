'Uncertain times ahead..': Jefferies on Indian IT companies; Infosys remains its only 'Buy'2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 09:17 AM IST
- Infosys has maintained its cautious stance on the Indian IT sector with Infosys its only top stock pick
A sharp slowdown in net hiring, muted growth outlook in 4Q and a potentially slower conversion of bookings to revenues points to a sharp growth moderation for Indian IT firms, highlighted Jefferies in a note on Indian IT firms who sees ‘uncertain times ahead’ for the sector.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started