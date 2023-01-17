“After the Q3 results so far, the brokerage house expects aggregate revenue for Indian IT firms to sharply moderate from 14.6% YoY cc in FY23 to 6.8% YoY cc in FY24. Our growth assumptions are lower than the street and as growth expectations moderate, further derating in PE multiples is likely as seen in the past. Moreover, with Nifty IT still trading at an above-average premium of 17% to Nifty, valuations remain rich," the note stated. The brokerage house has maintained its cautious stance on the sector with Infosys its only stock pick.

