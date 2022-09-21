NEW DELHI : Agrochemical companies are staring at mixed prospects for the short-term. Demand was expected to rise following forecasts of a healthy monsoon, but the initial delay and, subsequently, the uneven distribution of monsoon in some parts of the country are likely to impact demand, according to analysts.

Rising crop prices was considered a positive also for international agrochemical demand but uncertain climate conditions may have impacted demand.

“We would expect some pressure on agrochemical sales volumes in the near term both in India and in international markets" said analysts at Kotak Securities Ltd. The excessive and unseasonal rainfall in India, leading to crop damage, probably points to a challenging 2QFY23 for the domestic agrochemical market, said analysts. Meanwhile, dry weather in certain parts of the world, including Europe and the US, will be a headwind for volume growth in those markets, they said.

Rising international crop prices can, however, be positive news for chemical manufacturers in the long-term.

Crop sowing in India has remained a mixed bag. Analysts at IIFL Securities said: “While cotton and coarse cereal sowing is higher year-on-year, rice sowing continues to be lower compared to last year; primarily driven by the drop in acreages in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha, where rainfall has been ~27-44% below normal. Paddy, wheat and maize prices rose ~4-8% month-on-month, cotton prices rose ~22% (in line with global prices)."

There are concerns about margins, too. Though the rise in chemical prices were passed on to the customers, leading to revenue growth in Q1, demand may have been impacted by higher prices resulting in margin pressure.

With declining commodity prices while chemical prices in some segments are also likely to have softened a bit. However, companies will still be carrying over high-cost inventories and Himanshu Biyani Research analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher feels the margins pressure may continue in Q2.

Analysts have highlighted that the industry is grappling with cost pressures, reflected in agrochemical giant Corteva’s decision to lay off 5% of its global workforce as it exists from around 35 countries worldwide. Even chemical prices remain in turmoil in Europe due to high energy prices. This is likely to pose some challenges.

For Indian agrochemical manufacturers, since the first half of the financial year contributes 60% to sales of contributions, and with expected softness in earnings during first half, analysts remain cautious. There are uncertainties associated with some other chemicals too. Urea production dependent on gas availability is seeing production cuts in Europe.