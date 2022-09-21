Uncertainties cloud short-term prospects for agrochem companies

“We would expect some pressure on agrochemical sales volumes in the near term both in India and in international markets" said analysts at Kotak Securities Ltd. The excessive and unseasonal rainfall in India, leading to crop damage, probably points to a challenging 2QFY23 for the domestic agrochemical market, said analysts. Meanwhile, dry weather in certain parts of the world, including Europe and the US, will be a headwind for volume growth in those markets, they said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}