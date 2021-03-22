Underperformance of banking stocks a concern for overall markets: Analysts

“Today, a hammer has been formed in the market and it is in the trading range of the previous day. Such a formation invites a trending and massive activity on either side. If the market goes above 14800 tomorrow, the Nifty is likely to go up to 14950/15000. Tomorrow would be a crucial day for the market. Keep a strategy of buy on dips in the market. The 14680/14570 levels would be the main supports. Nifty could fall heavily below 14570 levels. Bank Nifty has reached a double bottom at 33350. Small traders can take long positions with a stop loss of 33300 or can take short positions below the 33300 level. Technology and FMCG stocks should be on the watch list."