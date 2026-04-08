Back in 2022, a shipment of Indian-made eye drops was linked to a rare bacterial infection in the US. Three people lost their vision. One person died.
The most undervalued CDMO stocks in India to watch
SummaryWithin pharma, the CDMO segment is touted as the fastest-growing. Here are some undervalued companies in this space to track.
Back in 2022, a shipment of Indian-made eye drops was linked to a rare bacterial infection in the US. Three people lost their vision. One person died.
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