These three penny stocks look undervalued right now

Penny stocks can offer high growth potential if evaluated carefully. However, investors should approach such stocks with caution, as some companies trade at lower prices simply due to a low face value of Re 1 or stock splits, rather than weak fundamentals.
A low share price alone does not make a stock undervalued or risky. Investors should evaluate the quality of the business, earnings growth, cash flows, promoter credibility, and long-term industry prospects before investing.
Here are three undervalued Indian stocks that trade for less than ₹100 a share, and at a lower price-to-earnings (PE) and price-to-book (PB) ratio than the indices to which they belong.
#1 South Indian Bank
South Indian Bank is a private sector bank headquartered in Thrissur, Kerala. Established in 1929, it offers a range of banking products and services, including personal banking, corporate banking, and treasury services.