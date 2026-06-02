These three penny stocks look undervalued right now

Penny stocks can offer high growth potential if evaluated carefully. However, investors should approach such stocks with caution, as some companies trade at lower prices simply due to a low face value of Re 1 or stock splits, rather than weak fundamentals.
Penny stocks can offer high growth potential if evaluated carefully. However, investors should approach such stocks with caution, as some companies trade at lower prices simply due to a low face value of Re 1 or stock splits, rather than weak fundamentals.
A low share price alone does not make a stock undervalued or risky. Investors should evaluate the quality of the business, earnings growth, cash flows, promoter credibility, and long-term industry prospects before investing.
A low share price alone does not make a stock undervalued or risky. Investors should evaluate the quality of the business, earnings growth, cash flows, promoter credibility, and long-term industry prospects before investing.
Here are three undervalued Indian stocks that trade for less than ₹100 a share, and at a lower price-to-earnings (PE) and price-to-book (PB) ratio than the indices to which they belong.
#1 South Indian Bank
South Indian Bank is a private sector bank headquartered in Thrissur, Kerala. Established in 1929, it offers a range of banking products and services, including personal banking, corporate banking, and treasury services.
It has a significant presence in South India and has expanded to other regions, providing services through a network of branches and ATMs. It’s known for its customer-centric approach and has implemented various digital banking initiatives to enhance customer experience.
South Indian Bank is a part of the Nifty Microcap 250. Data shows that companies in the index have an aggregate PE of 27.4 and a PB of 3.41. South Indian Bank commands a PE of 7.4 and a PB below 1. Its ratios are also lower than those of similar sized banks such as Federal Bank.
During FY26, total business for the bank grew by 15% to about ₹2.24 trillion, while average advances rose by a healthy 14%.
The bank declared its highest ever net profit in FY26 at ₹1,455 crore, clocking 12% growth from ₹1,303 crore the previous year. Total deposits grew 15% to ₹1.23 trillion. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell from 3.2% to 1.43%. Net NPA dropped from 0.92% to 0.29%.
Management said during a recent earnings presentation that the company is focussing on portfolio quality. The number of loans that were slightly overdue—by 31 to 60 days (SMA1) and 61 to 90 days (SMA2)—continued to decrease, while slippages were at an all-time low.
South Indian Bank has significantly upgraded its processes and systems, with a strong focus on digital channels to boost business and operational efficiency. As a result, the bank has delivered positive operating leverage for the second consecutive year.
#2 Central Bank of India
Central Bank of India is one of India’s oldest public sector banks, founded in 1911 and headquartered in Mumbai. It offers retail, corporate, agricultural, and digital banking services across a large branch network. The bank plays an important role in financial inclusion, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. It participates in various welfare and lending schemes while continuing to improve its operational and financial performance.
Central Bank of India is a part of the Nifty PSU Bank Index. Data shows that companies in the index have an aggregate PE of 7.99 and a PB of 1.31. Central Bank of India commands a PE of 6.25 and a PB of 0.71.
In FY26, total business grew 15.6% to ₹8.12 trillion. Deposits rose 13.38% to ₹4.68 trillion, while net profit increased 15.43% to ₹4,369 crore. The bank saw a 51-basis-point improvement in gross NPA to 2.67% as of 31 March. Net NPA improved by 6 basis points from previous year to 0.49%. The capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) was at a healthy 17.91%, and tier-1 capital at 15.61% also indicated a good capital base.
The bank’s prospects appear reasonably positive, supported by improving asset quality, strong credit growth, and better profitability over the past few years. It has significantly reduced gross NPAs, strengthened capital adequacy, and expanded lending in retail, agriculture, and MSME segments.
Management is focusing on digital banking, wealth management, co-lending partnerships, and improving current account and savings account deposits.
#3 Suzlon Energy
Suzlon is a major global renewable energy solution provider and a leader in wind energy. It is a part of the BSE Capital Goods Index. According to data from Screener, companies in the index have an aggregate PE of 55.9 and a PB of 15.6. Suzlon Energy commands a PE of 23.7 times and a PB of 6.96.
The company revealed a wind order book of 5,892 MW in an earnings presentation in May. Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contribution increased to 28%, enhancing competitiveness and supporting order book growth.
Suzlon saw improved financial performance in Q4FY26, with its highest-ever quarterly India deliveries of 830 MW. In FY26, revenue jumped to ₹16,680 crore, growing 54% year-on-year, while profit before tax surged 67% to ₹2,422 crore. Net cash increased to ₹2,384 crore as of March, providing financial flexibility.
The company’s prospects appear promising due to India’s aggressive renewable energy push, rising electricity demand, and increasing focus on energy security.
Conclusion
Undervalued penny stocks can offer high growth potential if a business has improving earnings, low debt, strong cash flows, credible promoters and operates in a growing sector.
Some stocks are cheap for reasons other than weak fundamentals, such as a difference in face value, stock splits, or just temporary market pessimism.
However, investors need to tread carefully as some penny stocks have poor liquidity, wild price swings, poor governance and limited institutional coverage.
Investors should look at valuations, balance sheet strength, business quality and future growth prospects and not just the low share price. This is a segment where investors must be highly selective, thorough, and patient.
Happy investing!
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com