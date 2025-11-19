Why this undervalued PSU giant demands investor attention

Valuation: A Classic Mispricing

For a company delivering rising volumes, a stronger cost base and a fully funded growth cycle, the valuation still feels stuck in the past. At 7.85 times earnings, Nalco trades at a steep discount to peers with similar return profiles. Even on EV/EBITDA, the stock sits at 4.5x. These kinds of levels the market typically reserves for companies with balance-sheet stress or fading industry relevance, neither of which applies here.