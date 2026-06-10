Five undervalued renewable energy stocks in India to add to your watchlist

Renewable energy has been an investment theme for some time now — but what's different today is that the numbers are no longer just promising, they're proving themselves.
India's clean energy transition has moved past the "potential" stage and into the delivery stage, and that changes the investment conversation. New and renewable energy and consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi has said India now ranks third globally in renewable energy installed capacity, according to the Renewable Energy Statistics 2026, moving ahead of Brazil in the process.
The minister highlighted several landmark achievements. In July 2025, India hit its highest-ever renewable energy share in electricity generation, with renewables meeting 51.5% of the country's total electricity demand of 203 GW — a historic milestone.