Undervalued small cap’s net profit rose to 11.4 Crores, stock plunges

The firm has set its course for a successful voyage in the upcoming fiscal year, where it plans to quadruple its textile exports to Europe and Asia. The firm was able to demonstrate a rise in revenue of 45% from the previous quarter, resulting in a 40% growth in quarterly profit, from Rs. 8 crores in the previous quarter to Rs. 11.39 crores in the quarter that ended in December 2022. By increasing production two times over the previous quarter and setting up new machines for the processing of cotton textiles, the firm was able to turn a profit. Alstone Textiles has also gained a number of foreign clients who are bringing in at least three years' worth of retainable revenue for the company.