Unified Data-Tech IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are Steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing

Unified Data-Tech IPO: The allotment for the issue hat closed for application on 26 May 2025, is to be out soon: Here are Steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing

Ujjval Jauhari
Published27 May 2025, 04:08 PM IST
Unified Data-Tech IPO: Steps to check allotment status online
Unified Data-Tech IPO: Steps to check allotment status online

Unified Data-Tech IPO: The allotment for the issue that had closed for application on 26 May 2025, is to be out soon.

The Kfin Technologies Limited is the issue's registrar, while Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager for the Unified Data-Tech IPO. Hem Finlease Private Limited is the market maker for the Unified Data-Tech IPO.

The Unified Data-Tech shares will list on BSE SME, with Thursday, May 29, 2025, set as the provisional listing date.

Also Read | Bayer CropScience shares skyrocket 12% post Q4 Results, dividend announcement

Since the Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar, to the Unified Data-Tech IPO and the share will list on BSE SME, investors can check allotment status online on the registrar Kfin Technologies website of the BSE website

Here are the steps to follow and check the status and GMP as focus shifts to listing:

Also Read | Leela Hotels IPO: Here are 10 key risk from the RHP for investors to consider

 

Steps to check Unified Data-Tech IPO allotment status online:

Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar Kfin Technologies Limited and click the link:

https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2: Select any of the link windows for getting the Unified Data-Tech IPO allotment status

Step 3: Select Unified Data-Tech Limited’ from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu.

Step 4: Select any of the following — Demat number, application number or the PAN number

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected

Step 6: Enter captcha

Step 7: Click the submit button

 

Also Read | Small-Cap construction sector stock rises 6% post Q4 Results amid weak market

Investors can similarly check status on the BSE website

Step 1: Go to the BSE website and click the link:

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select the issue type

Step 3: Select the IPO or "Unified Data-Tech Limited’ from the Issue name ’ dropdown menu.

Step 4: Select any of the following — DPID or Demat number, application number or the PAN number

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected

Step 6: Enter captcha

Step 7: Click the submit button

Also Read | Aegis Vopak IPO Day 2 Live: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?
Also Read | Leela Hotels IPO Day 2 Live: Issue booked 16% so far; apply or not?

Unified Data-Tech IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium

Unified Data-Tech IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium stood at 80 . This means that the Unified Data-Tech shares are available in the grey market at 80 premium over the issue price price of 273 The same also means that the market participants are expecting any listing gains and the listing of Unified Data-Tech shares is expected to be at 29.3% premium above the issue price of 273 a piece, and at 353 levels as per investorgain.com data .

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsUnified Data-Tech IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are Steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.