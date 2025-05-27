Unified Data-Tech IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are Steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing

Unified Data-Tech IPO: The allotment for the issue that had closed for application on 26 May 2025, is to be out soon.

Advertisement

The Kfin Technologies Limited is the issue's registrar, while Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager for the Unified Data-Tech IPO. Hem Finlease Private Limited is the market maker for the Unified Data-Tech IPO.

The Unified Data-Tech shares will list on BSE SME, with Thursday, May 29, 2025, set as the provisional listing date.

Since the Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar, to the Unified Data-Tech IPO and the share will list on BSE SME, investors can check allotment status online on the registrar Kfin Technologies website of the BSE website

Here are the steps to follow and check the status and GMP as focus shifts to listing:

Also Read | Leela Hotels IPO: Here are 10 key risk from the RHP for investors to consider

Steps to check Unified Data-Tech IPO allotment status online: Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar Kfin Technologies Limited and click the link:

Advertisement

Step 2: Select any of the link windows for getting the Unified Data-Tech IPO allotment status

Step 3: Select Unified Data-Tech Limited’ from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu.

Step 4: Select any of the following — Demat number, application number or the PAN number

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected

Step 6: Enter captcha

Step 7: Click the submit button

Investors can similarly check status on the BSE website Step 1: Go to the BSE website and click the link:

Step 2: Select the issue type

Step 3: Select the IPO or "Unified Data-Tech Limited’ from the Issue name ’ dropdown menu.

Step 4: Select any of the following — DPID or Demat number, application number or the PAN number

Advertisement

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected

Step 6: Enter captcha

Step 7: Click the submit button

Unified Data-Tech IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium Unified Data-Tech IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium stood at ₹80 . This means that the Unified Data-Tech shares are available in the grey market at ₹80 premium over the issue price price of ₹273 The same also means that the market participants are expecting any listing gains and the listing of Unified Data-Tech shares is expected to be at 29.3% premium above the issue price of ₹273 a piece, and at ₹353 levels as per investorgain.com data .

Advertisement