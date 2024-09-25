Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO Day 1: Check for Subscription status, GMP, key dates, all you need to know

  Unilex Colours and Chemicals Limited IPO: The issue opened for subscription on 25 September. Check here for Subscription status, GMP, key dates, all you need to know

Ujjval Jauhari
Published25 Sep 2024, 03:56 PM IST
Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO: The issue opened for subscription on 25 September. Check here for Subscription status, GMP, key dates, all you need to know
Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO: The issue opened for subscription on 25 September. Check here for Subscription status, GMP, key dates, all you need to know

Unilex Colours and Chemicals Limited IPO (Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO): The issue opened for subscription on 25 September. Check here for Subscription status, GMP, key dates, all you need to know

Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO: Subscription status

Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO subscribed 0.56 times. By September 25, 2024, 3:45:01 PM, the public issue had been subscribed 0.95 times in the retail category, 0.00 times in the QIB category, and 0.41 times in the NII category as per chittorgarh.com data

Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO: Key dates

The subscription period for the Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO begins on September 25, 2024, and ends on September 27, 2024. On Monday, September 30, 2024, the allocation for the Unilex Colors and Chemicals IPO is anticipated to be completed. The proposed listing date for the Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO is Thursday, October 3, 2024, and it will be place on the NSE SME.

Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO: Subscribing details

The book-built issue of Unilex Colors & Chemicals is valued at 31.32 crores. where the company is issuing 36 lakh fresh shares.

The IPO pricing range or Price Band for Unilex Colors and Chemicals is 82 to 87 per share. A minimum lot size of 1600 shares is required for an application by the retail investors. Considering the IPO price Band and lot size the retail investors are needed to invest a minimum of 139,200. For HNI, a minimum investment of two lots (3,200 shares) means a minimum requirement of 278,400.

Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO - GMP or Grey Market premium

Based on information from Investorgain.com, the GMP for the Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO was +13. This implies that shares of Unilex Colours and Chemicals initial public offering (IPO) are available at 13 premium over the issue price in the grey market.

The market participants thereby are expecting listing of Unilex Colours and Chemicals share price at 100, which is 14.94% higher than the upper band of the issue price of 87.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 03:56 PM IST
Trending In Market

