Unilex Colours and Chemicals Limited IPO (Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO): The issue opened for subscription on 25 September. Check here for Subscription status, GMP, key dates, all you need to know {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO: Subscription status Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO subscribed 0.56 times. By September 25, 2024, 3:45:01 PM, the public issue had been subscribed 0.95 times in the retail category, 0.00 times in the QIB category, and 0.41 times in the NII category as per chittorgarh.com data

Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO: Key dates The subscription period for the Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO begins on September 25, 2024, and ends on September 27, 2024. On Monday, September 30, 2024, the allocation for the Unilex Colors and Chemicals IPO is anticipated to be completed. The proposed listing date for the Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO is Thursday, October 3, 2024, and it will be place on the NSE SME. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO: Subscribing details The book-built issue of Unilex Colors & Chemicals is valued at ₹31.32 crores. where the company is issuing 36 lakh fresh shares.

The IPO pricing range or Price Band for Unilex Colors and Chemicals is ₹82 to ₹87 per share. A minimum lot size of 1600 shares is required for an application by the retail investors. Considering the IPO price Band and lot size the retail investors are needed to invest a minimum of ₹139,200. For HNI, a minimum investment of two lots (3,200 shares) means a minimum requirement of ₹278,400.

Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO - GMP or Grey Market premium Based on information from Investorgain.com, the GMP for the Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO was +13. This implies that shares of Unilex Colours and Chemicals initial public offering (IPO) are available at ₹13 premium over the issue price in the grey market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The market participants thereby are expecting listing of Unilex Colours and Chemicals share price at ₹100, which is 14.94% higher than the upper band of the issue price of ₹87.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}