Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO: Steps to check allotment status online; latest GMP as focus shifts to listing

Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO: The allotment for Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO is expected to be completed on Monday, September 30. The ₹31.32 crore IPO was open for subscription between September 25-27. The proposed listing date for Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO is Thursday, October 3, 2024. The stock will debut on the NSE SME platform.

The Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO's book running lead manager is Hem Securities Limited, and the issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Here are the steps to check allotment status online Since Link Intime India Private Ltd. is the registrar to the Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO that is to be listed on NSE SME, investors can check the allotment status online. Here's how:

Step 1- Head to the registrar Link Intime India Private Ltd's website by clicking on this link: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2- Click on Company selection and thereafter from the drop down select the company name Unilex Colours and Chemicals Ltd.

Step 3 - Select from among any one of the following - Application No., Demat Account, PAN number or Bank account number along with IFSC code.

Step 4- Enter these details from the option selected.

Step 5 Hit the Submit button and don't forget to enter the Captcha code if asked before submitting for search.

Investors can also use the NSE website to check the status of Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO allotment by providing the required information.

Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO - GMP or Grey Market premium Based on information from Investorgain.com, the GMP for the Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO has fallen to +11 on Monday from +13 on Friday. This implies that shares of Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO are now available at a reduced ₹11 premium over the issue price in the grey market.

The market participants, thereby, are expecting Unilex Colours and Chemicals share price to list at ₹98, 12.98% higher than the upper band of the issue price of ₹87.