Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO: Steps to check allotment status online; latest GMP as focus shifts to listing

  • Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO: The allotment for Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO will be finalised on Monday, September 30. The public offering opened on 25 September and closed on 27 September.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published30 Sep 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Trade Now
Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO: : steps to check allotment status online
Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO: : steps to check allotment status online(iStock)

Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO: The allotment for Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO is expected to be completed on Monday, September 30. The 31.32 crore IPO was open for subscription between September 25-27. The proposed listing date for Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO is Thursday, October 3, 2024. The stock will debut on the NSE SME platform.

 

Also Read | KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment: Step-by-step guide to check status online

The Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO's book running lead manager is Hem Securities Limited, and the issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Also Read | Swiggy IPO: Food delivery startup likely to command lower valuation than Zomato

Here are the steps to check allotment status online

Since Link Intime India Private Ltd. is the registrar to the Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO that is to be listed on NSE SME, investors can check the allotment status online. Here's how:

Step 1- Head to the registrar Link Intime India Private Ltd's website by clicking on this link: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2- Click on Company selection and thereafter from the drop down select the company name Unilex Colours and Chemicals Ltd.

Step 3 - Select from among any one of the following - Application No., Demat Account, PAN number or Bank account number along with IFSC code.

Step 4- Enter these details from the option selected.

Step 5 Hit the Submit button and don't forget to enter the Captcha code if asked before submitting for search.

Also Read | Forge Auto International IPO Day 2: Subscription status, GMP, key dates

Investors can also use the NSE website to check the status of Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO allotment by providing the required information.

 

Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO - GMP or Grey Market premium

Based on information from Investorgain.com, the GMP for the Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO has fallen to +11 on Monday from +13 on Friday. This implies that shares of Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO are now available at a reduced 11 premium over the issue price in the grey market.

The market participants, thereby, are expecting Unilex Colours and Chemicals share price to list at 98, 12.98% higher than the upper band of the issue price of 87.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsUnilex Colours and Chemicals IPO: Steps to check allotment status online; latest GMP as focus shifts to listing

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

168.30
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
1.8 (1.08%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

369.30
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
2 (0.54%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

137.50
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
1.6 (1.18%)

NTPC share price

443.00
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
5.45 (1.25%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

958.65
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
77.5 (8.8%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

7,775.00
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
589.35 (8.2%)

JM Financial share price

151.40
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
8.65 (6.06%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

14,342.20
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
703.8 (5.16%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,405.00-10.00
    Chennai
    77,411.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,563.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    77,415.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.