Public sector lender, Union Bank of India on Wednesday announced its fundraising plan of up to ₹10,100 crore through public issues and bonds. Investors cheered Union Bank following the fresh capital raising as the stock rallied by nearly 2% on BSE.

Union Bank's board of directors meeting was held on April 26. The decision for fundraising was made here.

As per the regulatory filing, the bank's capital plan should not exceed the amount of ₹10,100 crore.

Of the total limit, about ₹8,000 crore will be raised through public offers which can be further public offers (FPO), rights issues, or private placements including Qualified Institutions Placements (QIPs) and preferential allotment. It can be either a combination of these.

The raising of equity capital not exceeding ₹8,000 crore is subject to the approval of the government, other regulatory authorities, and the approval of shareholders of the bank.

Furthermore, the remaining amount of ₹2,100 crore is proposed to be raised from Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) Bonds and/or Tier 2 Bonds (including foreign currency denominated AT1/Tier 2 Bonds).

On BSE, Union Bank's share price closed at ₹74.95 apiece up by 1.6%. The bank's market cap is over ₹51,226 crore.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test