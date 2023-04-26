Union Bank of India announces fundraising plan of ₹10,100 crore via equity offers, AT1 bonds1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 09:07 PM IST
- The bank's board members have approved a fundraising plan that should not exceed ₹10,100 crore. The total capital plan will be raised through equities and bonds.
Public sector lender, Union Bank of India on Wednesday announced its fundraising plan of up to ₹10,100 crore through public issues and bonds. Investors cheered Union Bank following the fresh capital raising as the stock rallied by nearly 2% on BSE.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×