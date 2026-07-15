Union Bank of India Q1 results: Profit jumps 30% YoY to ₹5,332 crore; operating profit rises 16% YoY

Union Bank of India Q1 results: Public sector bank (PSB) Union Bank of India, on Wednesday, 15 July, reported a 29.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its stanbdalone profit to ₹5,332.30 crore for the April-June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27). The lender's profit was ₹4,115.53 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Union Bank of India Q1FY27 key highlights 1. The bank's total income for the June quarter rose by 1.3% YoY to ₹31,806.20 crore. In Q1FY26, its total income was ₹31,405.03 crore.

2. Union Bank of India's operating expenses declined by 0.80% YoY to ₹6,637.66 crore from ₹6,689.67 crore in the same quarter last year.

Operating profit for the quarter under review jumped nearly 16% YoY to ₹8,002.58 crore from ₹6,908.66 crore in the June quarter of the last financial year.

3. Its provisions and contingencies, other than taxes, declined to ₹979.42 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹1,664.51 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, and ₹1,054.98 crore in Q4FY26.

4. Gross advances during the quarter increased by 12.50% YoY, while total deposit grew by 3.50% YoY, with total deposits base of ₹12,83,366 crore by the end of the June quarter. The bank said it had a total business of ₹23,79,697 crore as on 30 June 2026.

5. Gross NPA (%) reduced by 87 bps YoY to 2.65% and net NPA (%) reduced by 15 bps YoY to 0.47% as on 30 June this year.

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6. The bank's return on assets (RoA) and return on equity (RoE) stood at 1.36% and 17.23%, respectively, during Q1FY27.

7. Net interest income (NII) increased by 10.15% YoY and 6.71% QoQ to ₹10,037 crore, while net interest margin (NIM) increased by 4 bps YoY and 16 bps QoQ to 2.80%.

Union Bank of India shares traded 2.61% higher at ₹175 around 1 PM on the BSE on Wednesday.