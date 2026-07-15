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Union Bank of India Q1 results: Profit jumps 30% YoY to ₹5,332 crore; operating profit rises 16% YoY

Union Bank of India Q1 results: Profit jumped 30% YoY to 5,332.30 crore, while operating profit for the quarter jumped nearly 16% YoY to 8,002.58 crore.

Nishant Kumar
Updated15 Jul 2026, 01:05 PM IST
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Union Bank of India reprted its Q1FY27 results on 15 July.
Union Bank of India reprted its Q1FY27 results on 15 July. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar)
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Union Bank of India Q1 results: Public sector bank (PSB) Union Bank of India, on Wednesday, 15 July, reported a 29.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its stanbdalone profit to 5,332.30 crore for the April-June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27). The lender's profit was 4,115.53 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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Union Bank of India Q1FY27 key highlights

1. The bank's total income for the June quarter rose by 1.3% YoY to 31,806.20 crore. In Q1FY26, its total income was 31,405.03 crore.

2. Union Bank of India's operating expenses declined by 0.80% YoY to 6,637.66 crore from 6,689.67 crore in the same quarter last year.

Operating profit for the quarter under review jumped nearly 16% YoY to 8,002.58 crore from 6,908.66 crore in the June quarter of the last financial year.

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3. Its provisions and contingencies, other than taxes, declined to 979.42 crore in Q1FY27 from 1,664.51 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, and 1,054.98 crore in Q4FY26.

4. Gross advances during the quarter increased by 12.50% YoY, while total deposit grew by 3.50% YoY, with total deposits base of 12,83,366 crore by the end of the June quarter. The bank said it had a total business of 23,79,697 crore as on 30 June 2026.

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5. Gross NPA (%) reduced by 87 bps YoY to 2.65% and net NPA (%) reduced by 15 bps YoY to 0.47% as on 30 June this year.

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6. The bank's return on assets (RoA) and return on equity (RoE) stood at 1.36% and 17.23%, respectively, during Q1FY27.

7. Net interest income (NII) increased by 10.15% YoY and 6.71% QoQ to 10,037 crore, while net interest margin (NIM) increased by 4 bps YoY and 16 bps QoQ to 2.80%.

Union Bank of India shares traded 2.61% higher at 175 around 1 PM on the BSE on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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