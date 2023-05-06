Public sector lender, Union Bank of India registered strong double-digit growth in the fourth quarter of FY23. PAT jumped by a whopping 61.18% YoY and 23.95% QoQ to ₹2,782 crore. In the quarter, the bank witnessed strong growth in terms of advances and deposits year-on-year, while a sharp decline has been seen in gross NPA. Interest margins expanded further.

Net interest income of the Bank grew by 17.92% on YoY basis during FY23.

Total Business of the Bank increased by 10.23% YoY, wherein Gross Advances increased by 13.05 % YoY and Total Deposits grew by 8.26% YoY. Bank has a total Business of Rs.19,27,621 Crores as on March 31, 2023.