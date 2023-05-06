Home/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Union Bank of India Q4 results: PAT rises by 61% YoY, declares dividend; check key highlights of earnings here
Union Bank of India Q4 results: PAT rises by 61% YoY, declares dividend; check key highlights of earnings here

1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 03:43 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
The bank's net interest income (NII) showed mixed performance in Q4FY23. (Indranil Bhoumik/mint)Premium
The bank's net interest income (NII) showed mixed performance in Q4FY23. (Indranil Bhoumik/mint)

Union Bank witnessed a strong growth in profitability in March 2023 quarter. The lender saw healthy performance in advances and deposits, while margins expanded further. Also, asset quality continued to improve. The bank has declared a dividend for FY23.

Public sector lender, Union Bank of India registered strong double-digit growth in the fourth quarter of FY23. PAT jumped by a whopping 61.18% YoY and 23.95% QoQ to 2,782 crore. In the quarter, the bank witnessed strong growth in terms of advances and deposits year-on-year, while a sharp decline has been seen in gross NPA. Interest margins expanded further.

Net interest income of the Bank grew by 17.92% on YoY basis during FY23.

Total Business of the Bank increased by 10.23% YoY, wherein Gross Advances increased by 13.05 % YoY and Total Deposits grew by 8.26% YoY. Bank has a total Business of Rs.19,27,621 Crores as on March 31, 2023.

