Public sector lender, Union Bank of India registered strong double-digit growth in the fourth quarter of FY23. PAT jumped by a whopping 61.18% YoY and 23.95% QoQ to ₹2,782 crore. In the quarter, the bank witnessed strong growth in terms of advances and deposits year-on-year, while a sharp decline has been seen in gross NPA. Interest margins expanded further.

